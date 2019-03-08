MILTON

Police say a social media video of a Milton High School student showing off his pellet gun was altered by another student who added text that read, "Don't go to school."

Police are calling the incident a social media joke that went wrong, but the post—originally made on the platform Snapchat—prompted a brief lockdown of Milton High School on Friday morning.

Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt says reports came in just before 7 a.m. Friday of a possible threat to students at Milton High School after a Snapchat photo surfaced of a Milton student holding what appeared to be a firearm. The photo had a "caption" that read "Don't go to school."

Janesville police within a half-hour located and took in custody a 15-year-old Milton High School student.

The student admitted to posting and sharing a video of themselves holding a "realistic-looking" CO2 pellet pistol, but police learned the student was not responsible for the "Don't go to school" caption.

The student claimed someone else made a "screen-grab" copy of the video and altered the image to add the threatening caption, then posted and shared it to a different group of friends on Snapchat.

The student said the original video never had a caption and never was intended as a threat of violence or harm, police said.

Police learned that another Milton High School student in fact in had altered the video to create a threatening post. Police interviewed that student Friday morning.

The student told police they'd created the altered image with the "Don't go to school" caption, and shared it with a small group of friends as a joke—not as a real threat.

Friends who saw the Snapchat told police they were aware the image was of a pellet gun, not a real firearm.

Police said the juvenile who made the original video faces no charges or school sanctions. The student who altered the video as a mock-threat was released to a parent, but the student could face sanctions pending the outcome of a further investigation of the incident.

Police and school officials believe the incident acts as a lesson to students about their actions in an era in which school shootings and active shooter attacks have become more and more common.

"This incident is a cautionary tale about the impact of our words and actions," Marquardt wrote. "Even when done in jest, there can be unintended consequences from behavior like this in our current age."