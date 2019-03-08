MILTON

School officials locked down Milton High School for about 15 minutes Friday morning after police received reports of a possible threat that a student had posted on social media.

Officials put the high school on a “nonemergency” lockdown as students were arriving for first period, according to a school district news release.

Milton police had notified the district at 7:03 a.m. of a “potential threat to student safety” that a student apparently made on social media, according to the release. School officials did not disclose details about the post or when the student made the post.

It's not clear if police took anyone into custody.

High school administrators called for additional police to be present as students filed in to start the school day Friday, and additional staff manned all the school entrances.

Police located the student authorities suspect was responsible for the post at about 7:40 a.m., according to the release. Police confirmed “a threat no longer existed” for students.

The district lifted the lockdown at about 7:45 a.m.

On Friday afternoon, Milton High School Principal Jeremy Bilhorn deferred comment to the Milton Police Department.

Milton police did not immediately respond to an inquiry by the Gazette.

The Gazette will update this report.