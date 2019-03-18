MILTON

Nomination and registration forms are available for the Milton Fourth of July parade.

This year’s theme is “History in Progress” and celebrates the 175th anniversary of the building of Milton House, Milton Academy and the Blacksmith Shop.

Forms are available on the city's website at www.milton-wi.gov.

Fundraising opportunities for local nonprofits are also available. Members who volunteer to staff the parade will earn money to support their nonprofits.

For more information, contact committee chairman Derek Henze at 608-868-1704 or derek.henze@edwardjones.com.