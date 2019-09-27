MILTON

The Milton Fire Department has never had full-time employees, but that would change if the budget recommended by the joint fire commission is approved.

The proposed 2020 budget for the fire department operated by the city of Milton and town of Milton includes wages and benefits for three full-time paramedics and the option of retirement benefits for eligible employees.

If the funding is approved by the city and town, the new staffing model would go into effect Jan. 1.

The department started paramedic service Feb. 1, but Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes said 43 full or partial ambulance shifts were not staffed with paramedics through August.

“We struggle with staffing,” Rhodes said.

The state Department of Health Services gives fire departments one year to provide paramedic coverage 24 hours a day and seven days a week. If a department cannot meet the 24/7 requirement, it must revert to advanced emergency medical technician service.

Deputy Chief Chris Lukas said about 15 of the department’s 30 EMTs are paramedics, down from a year ago because of retirements and resignations. Response times have gotten longer for the same reason, he said.

Rhodes said the proposed budget and staffing model is intended to improve response times.

“We’ve got some significant gaps as we look at what we’re trying to do to provide service across the district,” he said.

In the past 12 months, the average response time for the first ambulance was 6 minutes and 28 seconds. The average response time for the first engine sent to structure fires was 11 minutes and 51 seconds.

Distance traveled also impacts response times, Rhodes said.

The department covers about 90 square miles and responds to calls on the Interstate.

Rhodes asked, “Would we want to look at an additional fire station or two to fill up the response gap, to really bring down the response time? It’s all kind of balled up into one conversation.”

Commission member Jon Jennings asked when staffing might again need to be increased.

City Finance Director Dan Nelson said 2020 data will provide guidance.

“I would say within the next year or two, we’ll probably be looking at trying to add full-time folks,” Nelson said.

Rhodes said volunteers are difficult to find, and the department responds to about three calls a day.

“We really should start looking at transitioning to a full-time fire department as far as an ambulance and then look at working to put a full-time pumper crew on top of that, too,” Rhodes said.