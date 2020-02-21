MILTON
The Milton Fire Commission approved a new staffing format Thursday aimed to help firefighters respond more quickly to calls and ease what Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes called a “staffing crisis.”
The Milton department will have one full-time firefighter and three paid on-premise firefighters available to respond to emergencies 24 hours a day Monday through Friday.
The on-premise firefighters will cover those hours in shifts. A fifth on-premise employee will join the four regular staff on weekends.
The number of volunteer firefighters has decreased in Milton, and the department was struggling to keep up with calls, said Rhodes, who implemented the staffing change Feb. 7.
“Basically, the volunteer system is broken. It’s gone, and we’re struggling,” he said.
The fire department had operated with one full-time firefighter/EMT and on-call firefighters who were paid for the time they spent on each call after they were dispatched. Under that setup, the department took too long to respond to emergencies and could not respond to multiple calls at once, despite a dedicated staff, Rhodes said.
It took the department 13 minutes to respond to a Dec. 26 residential fire in Milton, and the Janesville Fire Department beat Milton to its own fire, Rhodes said.
Earlier this month, one fire truck with two people responded to a car accident 35 minutes after the call.
The staffing change will speed up response times, Rhodes said. The department averaged 3.8 calls a day last month, which is the volume of a full-time station, he said.
“We’re blessed to have the good fire department that we have,” he said. “We’ve just got to figure out a way to get the trucks out the door.”
Moving that many firefighters to round-the-clock shifts will put the department $30,000 over budget, but money from other areas will help offset that, city Finance Director Dan Nelson said.
Unexpected funds from the state will give the city $10,000 it can apply to the overage, and the city also can use $10,000 in employee insurance funds, Nelson said. With the department’s fund balance of $211,000, the gap likely will be about $10,000.
Nelson said he isn’t concerned about $10,000 in the short term, and it might not need to come from the fund balance. After tracking the staffing changes for a few months, the city can plan a long-term solution, he said.
The fire department has stayed under budget over the last few years, which will help if the department does need $10,000 from its general fund, Nelson said.
Commission members asked how the fire department will schedule staffers who are accustomed to on-call hours and might have other jobs. Rhodes said he’s hopeful the department can find staff to fill the hours.
Member Lynda Clark, who supported the staffing change, said the city’s investment in the fire department might pay off by encouraging more firefighters to join the department.
“I believe we need to go with this suggested budget, and hopefully as people see that we are doing more with our adding full-time people, then maybe we will get some more of that pool that are interested in coming in from outside areas,” she said.
“We really don’t have any options here because we have to keep these people (residents) safe.”
Commission member Bill Wilson agreed.
“I think our primary concern has got to be public safety, which means we’ve got to do something. This seems like the plausible step to take,” Wilson said.
Rhodes said he hopes the new setup will last for the next few years. After that, a full-time department with multiple full-time firefighters likely will be needed, he said.
Wilson said the commission will want a report in a few months to see whether the staffing change is helping firefighters respond more quickly to calls.