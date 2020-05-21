MILTON
Milton has dropped plans for a city-wide revaluation in 2020.
The city council voted to delay the revaluation because of the added stress it might cause residents amid concerns and uncertainty over COVID-19, according to a Thursday press release.
A new revaluation will be considered in 2021 or 2022, when there is more clarity in the economy.
City Administrator Al Hulick said the city wants to give residents some peace at mind.
“There is a great deal of uncertainty in the marketplace in terms of valuations,” he said.
“Many residents may be facing hardships and anxiety they have never experienced before, and the city wanted to do its part in alleviating some of their anxiety when possible," the release quotes Hulick as saying.
The city will still perform “maintenance” activities. This includes revaluing in instances of property sales, improvements and the issuance of building permits.
The total amount of taxes, called the tax levy, collected by the city each year is not affected by a revaluation, but the amount each homeowner owes might be affected.
Revaluations reapportion taxes based on value. If two people have $100,000 homes and one’s value increases to $120,000 while the other increases to $110,000, the first homeowner would see a larger increase in her tax bill.
When a revaluation happens, most properties see an increase in value, and homeowners find out in June or July, but they might not know how it affects their tax bills until December, Hulick said.
“We understand that some people may have reached a maximum capacity in their ability to handle uncertainty, and in situations where we can alleviate some of that uncertainty. … we want to do that," Hulick said.