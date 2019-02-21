MILTON

Wanted: Home for a cat. May be inclined to lie on your newspaper.

As Managing Editor Rebecca Kanable goes through more than a century’s worth of history at the Milton Courier, many profound thoughts go through her head. Not the least of these is, “Seriously, what am I going to do with this cat?”

Last week, the Milton Courier announced it was leaving its home of more than 100 years at 513 Vernal Ave. The newspaper is not going away. Instead, the office will be combined with the Daily Jefferson County Union in Fort Atkinson.

The Milton building is for sale.

The Courier staff will cover community events while working on laptops at the Milton Public Library, The Gathering Place and other public spaces, according to a news release. On Tuesdays, which is layout and production day, staffers will work in Fort Atkinson.

The move was prompted by Adams Publishing Group's purchase of Hometown News in December. The former Hometown News Group operated nine weeklies and one daily. Those 10 offices will be combined into four hub offices, said Robb Grindstaff, general manager of Adams Publishing Group of Southern Wisconsin.

“Some of the offices were about 10 miles from each other,” Grindstaff said.

The Courier will move at the end of the month, which doesn’t give Kanable much time to clean up and find homes for the "copy cats."

Yes, there are two. But one has been interviewed for another post and probably will be accepted.

The other still needs a home.

Kanable has slowly been sorting the contents of the building, paper by paper, notebook by notebook, and deciding what to keep. There’s plenty of history there.

The Courier had to be tough to survive, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

“Newspaper publishing in Milton and other small towns in Wisconsin was a volatile commercial enterprise, with papers coming and going with regularity,” according to a Wisconsin Historical Society online history of the Vernal Avenue building. “In Milton and Milton Junction, several newspapers operated for a time.”

By 1900, however, two papers had emerged triumphant: the Weekly Telephone, published in Milton Junction, and the Milton Journal, published in Milton. The Weekly Telephone moved into the Vernal Avenue building in 1907.

In 1912, the Telephone bought the Journal and created the Journal-Telephone. In 1946, the paper changed its name to the Milton Courier, according to the historical society.

The historical society describes the building’s style as “late 19th/early 20th century American movements.” It is on the state and national historic registers.

While reporters might be sentimental about their work spaces, Grindstaff said the Courier staffers are not in the building most days. The ad rep is out meeting customers, and the journalists are covering stories.

“Paying rent on a building that sits with a 'closed' or ‘back at 4 p.m.’ sign in the window doesn’t make sense,” he said.

As soon as the move is finished, Courier staffers will post “office hours” for their working spaces in the community.

Meanwhile, there’s still a cat that needs a home.