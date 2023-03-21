MILTON — The city of Milton could soon broaden its recently introduced backyard chicken ordinance to allow another kind of bird — quail.
Milton city staff got the go-ahead Tuesday night to research how the city council might amend its chicken ordinance — that now allows people to keep up to four hens in their yard—to include quail.
Milton residents Robert Ham and Sari Trimberger approached the city council Tuesday asking to amend the rules to allow smaller, ground-dwelling quail.
The council unanimously gave city staff the ok to research the request.
Ham and Trimberger say they’d like to raise bobwhite quail, a variety native to southern and western Wisconsin. The couple said they want harvest the eggs and to offer their children an educational opportunity.
“The main thing is this is a teaching tool for the children,” Ham said. “There’s the process, to learn how it’s done, and the responsibility of raising the birds. And the eggs are really good.”
In the wild, quail spend much of their time on the ground in grassy or wooded cover, but they also can roost in trees and fly. Trimberger and Ham told the city council that they’d raise the birds in 3-foot by 5-foot cages. They are looking to raise up to 15 quail at once.
A Milton ordinance on the books since 2020 has allowed backyard bees and up to four backyard hens but it doesn’t to other types of birds like quail, which are smaller than domesticated chickens.
The current rules for hens require enclosures or cages big enough to give each bird 16 square feet of space. The city’s rules also require that enclosures, coops and cages be kept clean.
