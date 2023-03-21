01STOCK_MILTON_SIGN

MILTON — The city of Milton could soon broaden its recently introduced backyard chicken ordinance to allow another kind of bird — quail.

Milton city staff got the go-ahead Tuesday night to research how the city council might amend its chicken ordinance — that now allows people to keep up to four hens in their yard—to include quail.

