MILTON — Activity in Milton’s Crossroads Business Park — from both its railroad spurs and the surrounding roadways — will get busier under a company’s plans for a new truck-to-train intermodal warehouse off County M and Putman Parkway.

Under a plan approved Monday, Signature Warehousing would operate a 101,000-square-foot motor and rail freight terminal at 1745 Putman Parkway that its builder said would operate under contracts to transfer farming implements and some lumber between rail cars and semitrailer trucks.

