MILTON

The Milton City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved rezoning 13 acres along Parkview Drive, advancing a plan to develop 108 apartment units in the city.

The land, situated at the intersection of Parkview and Blanche drives, used to be part of Pierce Farms. Former owner Mike Pierce sold the land to Mike McKenna as part of McKenna’s plan to redevelop the farmland for residential growth.

A planned unit development district, the new zoning designation for the land, is used to encourage and promote economic development in step with the city’s comprehensive plan, according to a city memo.

In such districts, zoning ordinances allow projects of at least 5 acres constructed as a single entity with mixed uses.

The plan commission reviewed the rezoning prior to Tuesday night’s council meeting and recommended the council approve it.

McKenna, through his business Capital Asset Investments, intends to build 72 one-bedroom units, 24 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom units. The land will also have 118 surface parking spots, 90 garage parking spots, a community building and a recreation area, according to the general development plan.

About 5 acres are being reserved for potential expansion, according to the plan.

McKenna owns Diamond Assets, a local electronics and technology trade-up firm. His wife, Diamond McKenna, is a member of the Milton School Board.

Redhawk Apartments will be situated near the new Red Hawk subdivision. The subdivision currently holds 11 lots; the council on Tuesday also approved the development of 33 additional lots there.

City Administrator Al Hulick said in January that if all current plans come to fruition, the city will see 200 new residential units in coming years.

The next step in approving Redhawk Apartments is for the city’s plan commission to review a more detailed site plan and for the council to approve a developer’s agreement, Hulick said.

The general development plan could change on its way to becoming a detailed site plan for review, Hulick said.

City council member Lynda Clarke said she is excited for the new apartments, particularly the three-bedroom units, which she said the city greatly needs.