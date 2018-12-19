MILTON
The Milton City Council on Tuesday approved the sale of 5.78 acres to a Lake Geneva tennis company looking to build a new home for the UW-Whitewater men’s and women’s tennis teams.
Developers with Midwest Tennis Center recently approached the city to purchase a lot at 1181 Gateway Drive, just east of Kwik Trip along Highway 59, to house a 54,000-square-foot, six-court indoor tennis facility.
The council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the purchase.
The purchase is contingent on approval of a TIF development agreement and site plan approval. The purchase price is $1, which is common when sides enter a TIF development agreement, City Administrator Al Hulick said.
The company is expected to bring a TIF development agreement to the city next month, he said.
The city’s plan commission will also need to approve rezoning the property from industrial to commercial—or grant the project a conditional-use permit—before construction can begin, Hulick said.
Midwest Tennis Center owner Paul Lauterbach grew up playing tennis in Janesville and thought Milton would be a good location for a new facility for UW-W, he said.
The university has been looking for a new indoor facility for some time. The teams currently use Midwest Tennis Center’s Lake Geneva site, but the company is excited to provide a facility closer to campus, Lauterbach said.
The company has a relationship with Frank Barnes, the head coach for the men’s and women’s tennis teams at UW-W who also coaches at Midwest Tennis Center’s Lake Geneva facility, Lauterbach said.
The facility, pending future approvals, would be a private tennis club offering lessons and tennis programming to members in addition to hosting UW-W tennis practices and meets. It will not include a fitness center, Lauterbach said.
UW-W Athletic Director Todd Garzarelli said the university will lease space at the facility for an amount to be determined.
Indoor meets and practices will be hosted at the Milton facility, Garzarelli said, but the Warhawks will still use the outdoor courts in front of the Williams Center on campus for outdoor competitions.
The company hopes to have the facility up and running next fall. Total cost is not yet final, Lauterbach said.
