MILTON

Milton curbs soon could be free of semitrailer trucks.

A proposed ordinance before the Milton City Council would change the wording in a previous ordinance to prohibit the parking of semitrailer trucks on city streets as a safety measure.

If approved, the ordinance would require semi drivers to park in private lots or park their trucks outside the city. The council approved the first reading, and a second reading is scheduled in a couple of weeks.

City Administrator Al Hulick said the city has received multiple complaints about semitrailer trucks and semitrailer tractors parked in residential neighborhoods.

Resident Ben Strand thinks the change makes sense.

Strand said allowing semi drivers to park on public streets isn't fair to those who pay a wheel tax on their vehicles. He said semitrailer trucks could damage roads and hinder emergency vehicles.

"I think this is really a safety issue," he said.

Hulick said the current ordinance allows a semi to be parked outside the owner's home, but the police and public works departments' intent was always to restrict long-term parking of such trucks in residential areas.

However, Hulick said exceptions would be made for semis that are unloading contents at a business.

Shasta Johnson's husband drives a semitrailer truck for work. The Milton resident said the ordinance could make things difficult for her family.

Johnson's husband is a business owner, so if his truck needs maintenance, he brings it home on weekends to fix or clean it, she said. A new ordinance means he will have to spend his weekends elsewhere with the vehicle.

"If this were to go through, my husband would be spending less time with his family," she said.

At Tuesday's council meeting, Johnson and council member Larry Laehn questioned the weight restriction in the proposed ordinance, pointing out that RVs and boats also would be prohibited on city streets.

Laehn said he wants to ensure that the police department also would enforce restrictions for other large vehicles.

Police Chief Scott Marquardt said large vehicles on city streets are a common complaint for police, but enforcement is complaint-based.

Council member Lynda Clark said the city should try to identify other parking options for semi owners before the council votes on the ordinance.

"If they're going out of town to go to a terminal, then whatever they're getting for their trucks they are getting outside of the city instead of here in Milton," Clark said.

Clark proposed talking to area businesses about allowing semi parking in parking lots, but Hulick said those options are limited. He said the city will continue to look at options and alternatives for drivers.

The council will revisit the proposal at its Sept. 3 meeting.