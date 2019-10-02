MILTON

Milton officials hope they have solved semitrailer truck parking issues in the city after months of evaluation, investigation and meetings.

The city council Tuesday outlawed parking semitrailer tractors and trucks on city streets. The only exception is Commerce Way, which will allow semi parking.

The measure passed 6-1. Council member Ryan Holbrook opposed it after asking about snow plows maneuvering around the parked semis.

Council member Bill Wilson said no solution is perfect, but the city’s new ordinance helps both sides.

“I think this is a workable compromise,” Wilson said.

“What we have come up with is something that addresses the residential concerns that have been expressed and also provides a way … for the owners or places that use these types of vehicles to have a place in the city to park.”

The issue of semitrailer truck parking has traveled a long, winding road.

The new ordinance has been hotly debated by residents and city officials since its first reading Aug. 20. At that time, the ordinance clarified wording and outlawed the parking of semis on city streets, including outside the homes of drivers.

The ordinance was changed Sept. 3 to allow semitrailer tractor parking in homeowners’ driveways, similar to campers. But after some back and forth, city officials decided not to allow any part of the trucks in front of homes.

Now, drivers must use Commerce Way or arrange to park at businesses that allow truck parking in their lots. City officials looked at other locations for parking, but they had restrictions or too many residential or commercial concerns.

“It’s really the only one that works,” City Administrator Al Hulick said of Commerce Way.

Commerce Way was suggested as an overnight parking location because it is undeveloped and has a cul-de-sac that allows for turning.

If Commerce Way is ever fully developed, the council might need to revisit the ordinance to outlaw parking there also, Hulick said.

Mayor Anissa Welch said that while the resolution took longer than expected, she hopes it proves to residents that the council wants what is best for the city.

“Maybe semi parking shouldn’t take so long for us to figure it out, but maybe it should,” she said. “… This has established a level of trust with the community that they understand that everybody has the very best thoughts and wishes for their residents and their community.”