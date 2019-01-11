MILTON

Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center will present an indoor education program with live eagles Saturday, Feb. 9, at Northside Intermediate School, 159 Northside Drive, Milton.

People attending Milton Bald Eagle Day will meet a bald eagle, a golden eagle and other educational birds of prey. They also will learn about their natural history and breeding habitat and behaviors.

In addition, Penny and Gary Shackelford, who own 380 acres in northern Rock County, will talk about eagles on their property and will review the growth of eagle populations in southern Wisconsin.

The event begins at 12:30 p.m. with live eagles. The Shackelfords will talk at 1:45 p.m. Hoo’s Woods will release a rehabilitated bald eagle behind the school at 2:30 p.m.

Hoo’s Woods of Milton helps birds of prey through education, rehabilitation and conservation.

The event is “our way of giving back to the community which has so warmly supported us for the past 20 years,” said Dianne Moller of Hoo’s Woods.

The event is sponsored in part by the Rock County Conservationists.

