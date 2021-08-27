A segment of Milton Avenue will be shut down Friday and Monday nights as part of the Interstate 90/39 widening project.
Milton Avenue/Highway 26 will be closed between Highway 14 and Kettering Street from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. tonight, Friday Aug. 27, and again from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, the state Department of Transportation announced.
Drivers must use alternate routes, such as Deerfield Drive.
The I-90/93 ramps to Highway 26 will be closed during these times. Interstate motorists must use the Highway 14 Exit, 171 B, to access Milton Avenue/Highway 26. Access will be maintained to businesses from local roadways, such as Bell Street.
Starting Tuesday, the I-39/90 and Highway 26/Milton Avenue interchange (Exit 171 A) will open as a diverging diamond interchange.
This is the same style of interchange as the one at Interstate 90/39 and Avalon Road, the first of its kind in the state. However, the Milton Avenue diverging diamond will flow under the Interstate. Traffic at Avalon Road flows over the Interstate.
The Department of Transportation calls the diverging diamond ""safe, efficient and user-friendly! Motorists simply follow the signs, pavement markings and traffic signals to reach their destination."
The ramp from Highway 26 to southbound I-90/39 will also open Tuesday after a 12-month closure.
Drivers should also note that nightly single-lane closures are planned for Monday through Friday, Aug. 30-Sept. 3. Two lanes will remain open, but the closures could cause minor delays.
The full three lanes in each direction are expected to be opened sometime this fall.
Lane and ramp openings are weather dependent and subject to change.
Meanwhile in the Beloit area, officials anticipate the I-90/39 interchanges with Interstate 43 and Highway 81 will be completed in November.
Drivers can track progress of the Interstate project by: