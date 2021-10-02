Milton Avenue will be shut down between Highway 14 and Kettering Street in Janesville on Monday and Tuesday nights to allow work on the Interstate widening project.
The closures are set for 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday and the same hours Tuesday night.
No left turns will be permitted from the Interstate 90/39 exit ramps onto Milton Avenue (Highway 26) to travel under the bridge. The state Department of Transportation recommends alternate routes, such as Deerfield Drive.
Access will be maintained to area businesses from local roadways, such as Bell Street, according to a news release.
Work during the week will include installation of permanent traffic signals and overhead signs at the I-90/39-Highway 26 interchange.
Officials anticipate construction at the Interstate interchanges at Highway 26 and Highway 14 (Humes Road) will be done mid-November.
Meanwhile, at Beloit, two lanes of I-90/39 will remain open in either direction until mid-November, when officials anticipate a third lane will open in either direction—the final permanent configuration.
Interstate speed limits remain at 60 mph in parts of the work zone between Madison and the Illinois border
