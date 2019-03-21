The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday reinstated a Milton attorney’s law license, which had been suspended in 2015 because the attorney embezzled from his former employer.

John F. Koenig of Milton admitted taking $39,920 during 37 instances while employed at Kohls and Associates, of Monona, where he did estate planning until 2013.

According to the state Supreme Court opinion:

Contrary to an understanding with his employer, Koenig kept payments from clients without the firm’s knowledge. He also collected client fees in amounts higher than what he turned over to Kohls and Associates.

In addition, he was directly paid for legal work for acquaintances, which he did during office hours using the firm’s equipment, staff and supplies without informing his employer. In some instances, Koenig covered his actions by falsifying billing statements he gave to the firm.

Kohls and Associates fired Koenig and kept his last paycheck of $27,900.

Koenig wasn’t prosecuted for embezzlement. However, he stipulated to one count of professional misconduct in response to a complaint brought by the Office of Lawyer Regulation.

In February 2015, the Supreme Court suspended Koenig’s license for two years and ordered him to pay $12,020 in restitution and complete 60 hours of continuing legal education before being considered for reinstatement.

Koenig petitioned for reinstatement in April 2018.

After a hearing, referee Kim Peterson found that Koenig had met his restitution obligations, had not practiced law during his suspension and that his behavior had been exemplary.

“(H)e can be safely be recommended to the legal profession, the courts and the public as a person fit to be consulted by others and to represent them and otherwise act in matters of trust and confidence and in general to aid in the administration of justice as a member of the bar and as an officer of the courts,” Peterson wrote in November.

Koenig, 54, completed his continuing education requirements by December, making him eligible for reinstatement.

During his suspension, Koenig worked as a technical sales manager for Morgan Corp. in Janesville.

After reinstatement, Koenig plans to resume practicing law, representing the elderly.

His new employer, Elder Advisors Law, of Janesville, was convinced that Koenig had “changed his ways and that he will be able to be trusted with the firm's clients,” according to the opinion.

Ground rules are in place to ensure he can’t misappropriate funds while working for the firm.

Koenig said Thursday that he will join the Janesville firm April 1.

“I’m anxious to get back in the practice of law and continue to help the elderly with their needs,” he said in a phone interview.