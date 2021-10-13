Inspired by previous “wine hop” events, the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC) will put on Costumes & Cocktails on Oct. 23. The event, taking place from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., will be an occasion to celebrate Halloween, patronize local shops and taste locally sold wines.
“We’ve done wine hops in the past, but this is different because in the past we’ve gone to three wineries and then stopped downtown to shop,” said Dani Stizarius, executive director of MACC. “This year, each shop that’s participating will actually have a snack and a cocktail and mocktail there.”
The event starts at the MACC office, 144 Merchant Row. There, the party-goers will hop on buses, preferably in Halloween costumes, and make stops at 10 to 15 shops and three wineries. The event can accommodate 100 people, each bus can fit 50 people each.
As of last weekend, MACC had 40 people signed up for the event.
The group will visit two Milton wineries, Timber Hill and Northleaf, as well as Fermenting Cellars in Janesville. The chamber was still confirming all the stops at area shops, but knew they would include, Pene Jenta Boutique, Red Rooster, Vintage Charm, Farmhouse Finds, Hattie & Elsie, Frederick’s Supper Club and Sharla’s Coffee Shop. More stores will be announced soon.