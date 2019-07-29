MILTON

The Milton Area Chamber of Commerce is starting a leadership academy aimed to help people refine leadership skills and engage with the community.

The Milton Leadership Institute will involve 12 community members who will participate in monthly training sessions on topics including conflict management, public speaking, Milton history and the local economy.

The program will be a smaller, Milton-focused version of the Leadership Academy of Rock County, which for years has offered community members across the county the opportunity to develop leadership skills and lead community improvement projects.

Ideally, participants in the Milton Leadership Institute will go on to participate in the Rock County program, said Dani Stivarius, Milton Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.

Milton’s program will supplement the Rock County program, not replace it, said Jennifer Revels, a chamber member who spearheaded the committee overseeing the program.

Like the Rock County program, Milton participants will come up with and see through volunteer projects that will directly benefit the community, Stivarius said.

Employers can sign up employees or people can sign up on their own, Stivarius said.

The program will be beneficial to small businesses that don’t have resources for in-house leadership training, Stivarius said.

Milton’s leadership program will combine professional development with community engagement.

The chamber wants to teach people how the city, school board and nonprofits work, in hopes that people will be inspired to get involved with the community after graduating from the program, Revels said.