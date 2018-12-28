ORFORDVILLE
Beloit resident Gustavo Guzman will soon open Orfordville's sole spot for Mexican cuisine.
Taqueria Guzman will open Friday, Jan. 4, at 100 E. Spring St. in downtown Orfordville.
The location has been vacant for "a year or two" and previously housed Cakebox bakery and Snowbank ice cream shop, said Village Clerk Sherri Waege.
Guzman said he and his family wanted to open the restaurant in Orfordville because the village does not have many quick food options.
The taqueria will be Guzman's first try at owning and operating a restaurant, he said.
The idea to start the restaurant came only a month or so ago, when Guzman drove past the building and saw the space was available, he said.
Guzman will rent the restaurant space. Jason Nehls, owner of many downtown Orfordville properties, owns the building, according to county property records.
The restaurant will be a good spot for those who like Mexican food, Guzman said.
Taqueria Guzman will be open seven days a week and will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner. Taco Tuesdays and Fish Fridays will be offered weekly with other weekly specials offered through the week, Guzman said.
The restaurant's opening day will include special hours of noon to 8 p.m. and discounted tacos. The restaurant will normally open at 7 a.m.
