181229_TACO
Buy Now

Taqueria Guzman is expected to open in downtown Orfordville on Friday, Jan. 4.

 Anthony Wahl

ORFORDVILLE

Beloit resident Gustavo Guzman will soon open Orfordville's sole spot for Mexican cuisine. 

Taqueria Guzman will open Friday, Jan. 4, at 100 E. Spring St. in downtown Orfordville. 

The location has been vacant for "a year or two" and previously housed Cakebox bakery and Snowbank ice cream shop, said Village Clerk Sherri Waege. 

Guzman said he and his family wanted to open the restaurant in Orfordville because the village does not have many quick food options.

The taqueria will be Guzman's first try at owning and operating a restaurant, he said. 

The idea to start the restaurant came only a month or so ago, when Guzman drove past the building and saw the space was available, he said. 

Guzman will rent the restaurant space. Jason Nehls, owner of many downtown Orfordville properties, owns the building, according to county property records. 

The restaurant will be a good spot for those who like Mexican food, Guzman said. 

Taqueria Guzman will be open seven days a week and will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner. Taco Tuesdays and Fish Fridays will be offered weekly with other weekly specials offered through the week, Guzman said. 

The restaurant's opening day will include special hours of noon to 8 p.m. and discounted tacos. The restaurant will normally open at 7 a.m.

Tags

Reporter - Milton, Edgerton, Albany, Brodhead, Evansville, Footville, Orfordville, health

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse