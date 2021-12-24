JANESVILLE
Janesville builder Jeremiah Henthorn was calm, cool and smiling as one of his two house framing crews hustled to beat the sunset on an overcast afternoon just two days before Christmas.
As it turns out, Santa (or somebody) had delivered Henthorn an important holiday package early: a load of Canadian floor trusses that Henthorn said had been bottlenecked on backorder for weeks.
Henthorn and his four-man framing crew were in the midst of framing up what will be a two-story, 1,800-square-foot home a local general contractor is building on a pie slice-shaped lot in the 1100 block of East Court Street. Henthorn, a subcontractor on the job, said he has not met the future owner.
But Henthorn said they’ll be getting a custom, Cape Cod/Tudor-esque home designed to match the style of existing homes on the east edge of Janesville’s Courthouse Hill neighborhood.
The 40-degree weather this week has been both unseasonable and a godsend for a contractor who has been fighting spotty supply of materials. The local housing market keeps heating up in part because of months of shortages in supplies, labor and housing inventory.
Henthorn’s Court Street house is one of 60 new housing starts that have launched in Janesville over the last three months—almost double the activity last year at this time. The builds come at a time when the average, existing ranch-style home is selling for a shade over $200,000—a jump of $50,000 or so compared to prices in late 2019, prior to the pandemic.
Henthorn is not worried at the moment. He said his framing company, Blue Collar Construction, has enough framing jobs lined up to keep two crews busy through the end of 2022. And he said inflation of the cost of building materials—driven by a record pace of pandemic-era home construction projects over the last 18 months, but also by a shortage of labor at plants that supply lumber and other building products—is starting to let up.
“The one difference is materials have started to go down (in price) a lot. Eight or nine months ago, a sheet of plywood cost 27 bucks. That’s three times the normal price, but that’s been changing. It’s going down some, and now you can actually get an idea of when materials you will be available,” Henthorn said. “In the past several months, you couldn’t get a real clear idea of what was going to be available and what it was going to cost you.”
Some homes being built and finished now are sourced with materials that would have sold during a peak in demand that coincided this summer with an epic shortage of supplies. Until very recently, Henthorn said, it’s not been uncommon to see a two- or three-month delay in the delivery of finishing materials such as cabinetry.
For new houses, electrical and electronic appliances continue to be in short supply, he said.
Henthorn said he’s not surprised when he hears some houses ultimately are being built for $50,000 to $75,000 more than what a buyer might have paid for the same house a year or two ago. But that has not seemed to slow the pace of new home building.
Henthorn didn’t have details on the price of the home his crew was framing up, but he said he’s not seeing customers suffering sticker shock. In part, that’s because home mortgage interest rates remain historically low even in the face of signs of inflation in other areas.
“People seem not to care, I don’t understand it. The banks lending, I guess, understand their own business,” Henthorn said.
City of Janesville construction permit application records show plans for 58 new housing starts between September and November. That’s compared to 34 starts during the same period last year.
Homes like the one Henthorn’s crew was framing up would fall in a sweet spot locally. The home is being built as an infill project on a vacant, quarter-acre lot that records show sold for about $30,000. The home itself will total 1,800 square feet with a basement.
Elsewhere in the market, local listings show recent sales of existing ranch-style starter homes in Janesville being listed and sold for $195,000 to $200,000.
Henthorn said depending on the size and type of homes being built now, building new could either be a break-even move, or soon, possibly less expensive than buying some comparable, existing homes.
It’s been a while since most of Henthorn’s crews have taken time off, and he said the coming weeks are stacking up to be equally busy. Like other contractors, Blue Collar Construction continues to navigate a new normal of striking hard and fast when building materials show up, even if it means occasionally shifting abruptly from one project to another.
“It works. You just make it work,” Henthorn said.