JANESVILLE
The Mercyhealth Development Foundation and Texas Roadhouse are hosting a “Stompin’ All Over Breast Cancer” fundraiser until Oct. 27 at Texas Roadhouse, 3201 Deerfield Drive.
Patrons will be asked if they want to round their bill up to the nearest dollar. That money will then be donated to the Mercyhealth Cancer Fund in gift cards.
Customers who donate more than $5 will receive a voucher for a free cactus bloom or fried pickles appetizer.
Mercyhealth Cancer Fund programs have raised funds to provide cancer patients massage therapy, support groups, iPads to use during chemotherapy, transportation assistance and other needs.
For more information about the fundraiser, contact development director Jennifer Johns at 608-755-8821 or jjohns@mhemail.org.
For information about services at the Mercyhealth Cancer Center, call 608-754-0045.
