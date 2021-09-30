Sorry, an error occurred.
JANESVILLE
The 2021 House of Mercy Charity Ball raised nearly $161,000 for services for the homeless, organizers said.
Mercyhealth said the Sept. 18 ball at The Celtic House at Glen Erin Golf Club welcomed 244 guests as the House of Mercy shelter for the homeless in Janesville celebrated its 25th year.
The money will help pay for success planning, rent deposits, education expenses, transportation, child care and other resources for House of Mercy clients.
Mercyhealth’s Jackie Lee said the event raised about $229,000, the most ever. After expenses, $161,000 goes to House of Mercy.
Sponsorships brought in most of the money, Lee said. One sponsor, the Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers, gave $25,000.
Raffle winners at the ball included:
The House of Mercy is a 25-bed homeless shelter. Since opening in 1996, it has provided shelter and support to more than 8,000 people, half of whom were children.
The shelter usually is filled to capacity. Volunteers are needed. To volunteer or donate, call HOM manager Tammie King-Johnson at 608-754-0045.
