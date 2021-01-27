MILTON
Some Milton School District employees will have to wait until at least March to get the COVID-19 vaccine after many were turned away Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center.
Mercy cut short vaccinations to preserve vaccine for current priority groups, said Don Janczak, director of pharmacy for the hospital.
Milton students had a half day of school Wednesday to allow school district staff to get vaccinated at Mercy. It is not clear when staff turned away will be able to get vaccinated, but Janczak said it won't be before March.
The walk-in vaccination clinic was planned to be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to any Rock County public school employee, Janczak said.
Milton school officials said Mercy had made a commitment to vaccinate all Milton school staff Wednesday.
At about noon Wednesday, hospital officials realized they were running low on doses of vaccine. They wanted to ensure the elderly and those in priority group Phase 1A—healthcare workers as well as nursing home employees and residents—could still receive second doses and that the hospital would have enough vaccine for other scheduled vaccinations, Janczak said.
Educators already in line for the vaccine received it Wednesday, but anyone arriving later was sent home with no vaccine.
"We just wanted to make sure we had adequate reserves of those (vaccines),” Janczak said.
“And we had such a strong response from the teachers and the educators, which is good. Again, the message of getting a vaccine into the arms of individuals is our goal rather than keeping it in a freezer, but we do have to be cognizant of the fact that we still have to have vaccines for the rest of our Phase 1A second doses as well as our patients. So that was the intent of cutting that short,” Janczak said.
About 850 Rock County educators received the vaccine Wednesday. Janczak said the number of people turned away wasn’t immediately available.
After healthcare workers were vaccinated, Mercy wanted to help vaccinate as many people as possible within the rules, Janczak said.
“The plan was ‘How can we quickly identify a group of individuals that would be eligible for this vaccine that we could easily reach out to?’ We ended up working with our partners in Rock County--the school districts. So it (schools) was a group that we could easily identify and quickly vaccinate, again, with the goal of getting the vaccine out of the freezer and into someone's arms. We shared our plans with DHS, so they knew of our plans."
The Janesville School District received vaccines from Mercy earlier this month despite the state Department of Health Services saying the vaccines should not have been offered to schools because the state was still vaccinating its Phase 1A priority group and hasn’t moved to Phase 1B.
Milton School District officials said in a press release Wednesday the district had been assured all of its staff who wanted a vaccination would receive their first doses Wednesday.
“During our coordination process, the district was informed that the clinic was not exclusive to Milton staff. A limited population from another school district in Rock County was also invited to participate,” a district press release reads.
“Again, the district was reassured that there was adequate supply for all interested staff persons," the release reads.
Because of medical privacy laws, the district was unsure how many staff who wanted the vaccine couldn’t get it Wednesday.
Superintendent Rich Dahman expressed his frustration with Wednesday’s outcome.
“We are extremely disappointed that the commitment that was made to vaccinate our entire staff today was not fulfilled,” Dahman said in the release.
Janczak said Mercy staff also are disappointed everybody interested in getting a vaccination was unable to receive one, but he said no guarantees or priorities were given to any school district.
"Our goal was to vaccinate as many of the teachers that would be willing to accept the vaccine. But again, we had to balance that with what we had in our inventory. And you have to realize that we're not just vaccinating the teachers. We're still vaccinating our 1A's that are presenting, our nonMercy-affiliated healthcare providers. That continues,” he said.
“So, though initially we thought maybe we could have enough vaccines to continue to have a full day's POD (point of distribution), with continuing the other groups as well, we decided that we do not want to put Mercy into risk of not having a vaccine for our upcoming groups that we want to vaccinate this weekend into next week."
Those who did receive their first doses of the vaccine will receive second doses in the coming weeks. Those waiting for their first doses will have to wait until the state moves to priority Group 1B, which includes educators.
Mercy hadn’t received any guidance from the state on a timeline for educators to be vaccinated before Tuesday, other than that they are in Phase 1B, Janczak said.
Janczak said no other vaccines will be given to educators until the state Department of Health Services advances to Phase 1B in March and guidance is given to the hospital.