Wisconsin gained a deer hunter Saturday, and the state Department of Natural Resources is looking for more just like him.
Ben Tolle, the boyfriend of my youngest daughter, Monica, hunted for the first time Saturday.
And he shot a buck.
Ben hikes, bikes, ice fishes and snowboards but until Saturday had never hunted.
“Growing up, there were people who hunted around me, but none that I was really hearing much about their hunting or going hunting with them,” Ben said.
Ben, 29, hunted with me Saturday as part of the DNR’s mentored hunting program that allows first-time hunters to buy a $5 license and hunt without first taking a hunter safety course if they stay within arm’s reach of another hunter. It’s among a handful of programs the DNR is trying to bring fresh blood into the state’s anemic population of deer hunters.
Ben and I knelt next to each other in the snow-dusted hayfield at 8 a.m. Saturday as a six-pointer trotted across the field on the other side of the fence.
My nephew Jim Muchow, 30, of Milwaukee, opened fire from his stand a few hundred yards away. The buck stopped, and we all shot. Bullets from Jim’s and Ben’s rifles toppled the buck.
Ninety minutes into his first hunt, Ben had his first buck.
I’ve hunted all my life because my dad, uncles and cousins hunted. As a kid, I soaked in all the deer-hunting stories and couldn’t wait to start.
In recent years, I’ve hunted with Jim and another nephew, Taylor Demos, 31, Beloit. Each November, we descend on my sister’s Reedsburg home, where she pampers us with cherry torte between our forays into the woods and fields of a dairy farm owned by longtime family friends.
Last year, we shot a buck and two does, and my youngest daughter insisted on helping butcher. Ben came along.
As we cut meat in our Beloit kitchen, we inflicted upon him deer hunting stories old and new.
He decided he wanted to give hunting a try.
“The opportunity came up. The people around me who are in your circle, you hear about their experiences, and that you think, ‘What if I was part of that experience, too?’” he said.
But not everybody has the opportunity.
“If you’re in the hunting world, you know a lot of people who hunt. But if you’re not, you just might not know people who hunt. I know a lot of people in Madison, like all my friends in Madison, they couldn’t think of somebody to go hunting with, even if it was free,” Ben said.
Keith Warnke, hunter recruitment coordinator for the state Department of Natural Resources, said his office is trying to change that. He said Madison generates the highest demand for the DNR’s Learn to Hunt for Food courses, which teach nonhunters about conservation, wildlife, shooting and firearms safety. It started in 2012 and within three years had waiting lists, according to the DNR’s website.
The mentored hunting program also started in 2012. This year, mentees are allowed to carry their own weapons.
Ben is using my late father’s .35 Remington.
I knew he could shoot because he joined us in October for our backyard pellet-gun plinking competition. He came in second behind Taylor. Jim won last time.
Hunt for food
Ben and Monica live in Madison’s Marquette neighborhood, an enclave of the liberal Warnke said generates “so many” of the Madison people interested in the Learn to Hunt for Food courses.
“There have been dozens of people who have come out of that neighborhood and wanted to hunt for food,” he said.
“It’s food. It’s getting back to nature. It’s hunter, gatherer, forager. It’s really funny how hunting has become a curiosity. People are interested in it,” Warnke said.
But it helps to have somebody get you started, Ben said.
“It’s not really something you feel like you can do as a beginner. You’re not going to start hunting by just going by yourself on public land,” he said.
And in some circles, hunters and hunting have the reputation of being “gun-slinging rednecks,” Ben said.
Warnke acknowledged that’s a problem.
“There is that concern of the image that is out there,” he said. “What we’ve really been able to do through these classes and introductions is really dispel that imagery in those communities through word of mouth. You take people out, you give them a good experience, they’ll go back and talk you up, and suddenly you’ve got six more people signing up to do it.”
As we settled back onto our stools Saturday morning after watching Jim field dress the buck, we talked about hunting next year.
Ben said he plans to find a hunter safety class before next year’s hunt so he won’t have to be within arm’s reach.
Bagging a buck convinced him.
“It was a pretty good morning to get hooked,” he said.
