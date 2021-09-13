JANESVILLE
Some say home is where you hang your hat or where you lay your head. For others, home is a place that embodies a life’s worth of cherished memories.
At 92, Janesville resident Mary Ann Venable looks back fondly on her childhood home—the Victorian built in 1870 and moved in 2015 to 340 Milton Ave. to make room for the Janesville Central Fire Station across the street.
The house is being restored by its owner.
“We had a lot of good memories in that house,” Venable said.
In the late 1930s, when she was in fourth grade, Venable’s family moved into a house. Her parents, Harold and Myrtle Boos, wanted to be closer to her father’s workplace, and the house was within walking distance of most places the family frequented.
“We walked everywhere,” Venable said.
As a student at St. Mary’s Catholic School, she walked to school and came back home for lunch. Football games at Monterey Park and stadium were also within walking distance.
Venable said the home was a gathering place for family and friends.
“It was just a big house where we could have a lot of company,” she said.
The kitchen was always open and ready to serve guests.
“They just ate whatever we had,” she said.
The Booses were Catholic, so they had fish on Fridays.
“Our house was always open for teenagers,” Venable said.
Sleepovers were common, as was music. Her father was a skilled pianist and was always playing for his family, teaching the children new songs regularly and giving them lessons.
Even when he was out doing yard work, Venable said her father had a keen ear for his children’s piano playing. Through an open window he could hear and point out incorrect notes even while mowing the lawn.
Venable said her mother had a lingering ailment that worsened over the years. That meant the children had to take on more of the housework.
The family owned five lots, so a lot of mowing and shoveling occupied their time.
One winter, there was an especially harsh snowstorm. Venable said her brother, Harold Jr., had gone off to war, leaving she and her two sisters, Kay and Jean, to shovel the snow.
“We took pictures” of the snow, she said, “and sent them to him (asking) ‘Where the heck are you?’”
Christmases were always festive and eventful with a large, real tree and a fire going in the fireplace, Venable remembered. Because the country was coming out of the Great Depression, she said holidays weren’t as lavish as they might be today.
“You didn’t get a lot of gifts; you might get a handkerchief or a ribbon for your hair,” she recalled. “But we always had a nice meal.”
With their mother ill, the children helped make dinner. On one particular occasion, the sisters were charged with preparing the turkey.
“We didn’t know anything about (cooking) a turkey,’’ Venable said.
So in order to prepare the meal properly, the sisters went to a neighbor’s house to ask for help.
“We would go down the backyard, ask her what to do, go home and do it and come back to have her tell us what to do next,” she said.
As the years went on, Venable’s career aspirations came into view and she began working and saving up to train as a nurse. After graduating from high school in 1947, she attended nursing school and left the house. Around seven years later, her family moved out of the house and into a new one her father built.
Sixty years later, in 2015, the city of Janesville acquired the old Boos family home, along with several others nearby, to clear the area for the new fire station.
The house was purchased by Fred Harmon, who then had the structure moved across the street.
“I thought nobody was going to buy it,” Venable said. “I’m glad somebody (did). ... Both my sister and I cried when they moved it.”
Venable still lives in Janesville with one of her sons. She lights up when discussing her former Milton Avenue home.
She said she accepts that the house will never be the same as when she lived in it. So she holds on to her memories that much tighter.
“I can still see my dad playing the piano and us kids dancing,” she said.