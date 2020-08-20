JANESVILLE
“Memories of Marshall, Ups and Downs of Growing Up in a Small Town” by Greg Peck is now available.
Peck, of Janesville, retired in 2016 as The Gazette’s opinion page editor. In his latest book, he shares stories of a community where “you know everyone, and most everyone knows your success stories and failures,” he said in a news release.
Signed copies can be ordered by contacting Peck at gregmpeck@sbcglobal .net or purchased for $13.95 at Book World in Janesville. The book also can be ordered through Amazon.
Profits from sales go to the Marshall Area Historical Society in the Dane County village of Marshall.Peck also wrote “Death Beyond the Willows,” about a 1927 wedding-day tragedy that involved a couple married in his hometown.