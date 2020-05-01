JANESVILLE
Memorial Day events will have a different look this year because of COVID-19.
Each year, the Janesville Patriotic Society organizes a Memorial Day parade and ceremonies. This year, many have been altered or canceled.
“There was a lot of discussion between the parks department, the society and others who are interested in doing this stuff. It was a group decision. There were some things we thought that we could do, but it just came down to why would we have a ceremony if we couldn't have anyone come to it,” said Tom Stehura, president of the Janesville Patriotic Society.
This year’s parade has been canceled. The society typically puts small flags on the graves at Oak Hill Cemetery and Mount Olivet Cemetery but has decided it will place flags on graves only in the veterans section at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Residents are welcome to place small flags on individual gravesites.
A private rifle salute and taps will be performed at both Oak Hill Cemetery and Traxler Park. These salutes are typically open to the public but will not be this year.
In the coming weeks, large flags will be placed along numerous streets in Janesville to commemorate Memorial Day.
“We think that it’s very important for the morale of the city. We originally weren’t going to do it, but as we kicked it around, we realized we don't need a lot of people to put them up ... and we’ll get it done,” Stehura said.
There is a small chance some of the events or celebrations could take place if state and city restrictions are lifted before the holiday. The parade will not take place this year regardless.
While it may not be a traditional Memorial Day, Stehura said residents still can remember those lost fighting the nation's wars.
“It’s going to be a strange year. It will be the first year that we haven’t done anything (as a city) for a long, long time. … Just kind of remember that even though we're not celebrating it en mass, everyone can do their own thing and do something on Memorial Day,” Stehura said.
“Whether it's standing outside and waving a flag or posting a flag somewhere, it would be nice to see everybody doing something.”