Municipalities across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois will be celebrating Memorial Day with parades and other remembrances of deceased American military veterans.
Below is a wide sampling of Memorial Day commemorations in or near The Gazette’s coverage area.
Janesville
Volunteers will place American flags on veterans graves starting at 8 a.m. Saturday at Oak Hill Chapel, 1725 N. Washington St.
A ceremony in remembrance of the Janesville Tank Company and the Janesville 99, veterans who were subjected to the Bataan Death March during World War II, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday at the corner of Milwaukee and Franklin streets downtown, where the city’s Spirit of the American Doughboy statue is located.
On Memorial Day Monday, a remembrance ceremony will be held in the veterans section of Oak Hill Cemetery at 8 a.m. Another ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Milton Lawns Memorial Park on Milton Avenue.
The annual Memorial Day parade will start at 11 a.m. downtown and conclude in Traxler Park where a commemoration ceremony will be held. There will be speakers and a chili luncheon hosted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1621.
Beloit
The United Veterans Memorial Day Parade starts at 9 a.m. Monday in South Beloit, Illinois. The parade will travel north along Blackhawk Boulevard and continue across the state line onto State Street in Beloit. It then turns right onto Grand Avenue and ends near College Street.
Parade participants include the South Beloit American Legion, the Beloit American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, the Marine Corps League and the Beloit Veterans of Foreign Wars.
A ceremony will follow the parade at East Lawn Cemetery, 2200 Milwaukee Road, Beloit. City Park in South Beloit will hold its own Memorial Day ceremony after the parade.
Edgerton
VFW Post 2708 and American Legion Post 30 are hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at 1 p.m. Monday at the veterans memorial in Central Park. Retired Marine Col. Eugene Schwartzlow will give the keynote address.
Orfordville
A community Memorial day observance is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Parkview Junior/Senior High School 408 W. Beloit St., to be followed by a parade through downtown to the American Legion clubhouse.
A mural will be dedicated at the clubhouse, and a pork chop barbecue will follow.
Whitewater
A parade starting in the First Citizen’s Bank parking lot, 146 North St., will begin at 10:30 a.m. A Memorial Day program will be held at William Graham American Legion Post 173 and VFW Post 5470, 292 S. Wisconsin St., at 11 a.m.
Elkhorn
VFW Post 6375 is hosting a Memorial Day parade downtown starting at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call 262-203-2434.
Delavan
The Memorial Day parade begins at 9 a.m. Monday at Main Street and Walworth Avenue and proceeds to Grove Cemetery. A ceremony there, led by Mayor Ryan Schroeder, will include a rifle salute and a rendition of taps. Presentations by veterans of Delavan American Legion Post 95 will also be part of the ceremony.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. in the Phoenix Middle School auditorium, 414 Beloit St., Delavan.
Brodhead
A Memorial Day parade will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at Veterans Park, 1108 First Center Ave., and proceed to Greenwood Cemetery.
Genoa City
A Memorial Day service will be held at 10 a.m. at Brookwood Elementary School, 630 Kossuth St.
Lyons
A Memorial Day 5K, 10K and half marathon begins at 10 a.m. Sunday. Registration costs $10 and is free for veterans.
Walworth
A parade begins at 9:45 a.m. with Memorial Day ceremonies scheduled for 8 a.m. at Cobblestone Cemetery, Cobblestone and School roads; 9 a.m. at Brick Church Cemetery, W6911 Brick Church Road; and 10 a.m. at Walworth Cemetery, County B and Highway 67.
Fontana
A parade begins at 11 a.m. Monday in Reid Park, Reid Street and Third Avenue.
East Troy
A parade will begin at Beulah Avenue and Main Street and continue to Village Park Square. A Memorial Day observance hosted by American Legion Post 188 and East Troy VFW Post 7501 will follow at 11 a.m. For more information, call 262-470-4694.
Albany
The Albany American Legion will host a parade starting at Albany High School at 10:30 a.m. Barbecue chicken will be served afterward.