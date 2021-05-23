Area communities have planned parades, ceremonies and other events this weekend in honor of Memorial Day on Monday.
In Janesville, the Janesville Patriotic Society will place small flags on veterans’ graves starting at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 29, at Oak Hill and Mount Olivet cemeteries. Volunteers are welcomed to help place flags. Masks are not required for fully vaccinated individuals, but social distancing will be required.
The Janesville Tank Company will hold the Janesville 99 Generations program at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Bataan memorial on the corner of West Milwaukee and Franklin streets. Milwaukee Street is closed and patrons will need to enter from the north. The program pays tribute to local soldiers who were surrendered in the Philippines shortly after the United States entered World War II. Guest speakers will be Brian Lawton, grandson of 99 member Dale Lawton; John Knox, son of 99 member Forrest Knox and nephew of Henry Knox and William McAuliffe.
Monday’s events begin with a remembrance ceremony at 8 a.m. in the veterans section at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The VFW Post 1621 will hold an additional remembrance program at 9:30 a.m. at Milton Lawns Cemetery.
The Memorial Day parade will be substituted with a silent march starting at 10:45 a.m. and will travel down North Main Street from Centerway and to Traxler Park, where the patriotic society will hold a ceremony. The public is invited to participate, however motorized or wheeled vehicles are not allowed.
Masks and social distancing will be required at all programs.
Here is a list of other known events:
GREEN COUNTY
Albany
The Yesteryear Celebration honors Memorial Day throughout the weekend from Saturday to Monday, May 29 to 31. Saturday events include Reuben’s Run at 8:30 a.m. at Albany School, the Pedal Tractor Pull at 10 a.m. and a parade at 1 p.m. in downtown Albany.
High school seniors will celebrate graduation about 2 p.m. Sunday, and the American Legion will open its Chicken BBQ from noon to 3 p.m.
The weekend caps off Monday with a Memorial Day parade and service starting at 10:30 a.m. at the American Legion, 300 N. Water Street. The legion will hold its second day of the Chicken BBQ after the service until supplies are gone.
Brodhead
A Memorial Day parade will start at 9 a.m. Monday at Veterans Memorial Park, 1108 First Center Ave., and proceed to Greenwood Cemetery.
ROCK COUNTY
Beloit
The annual United Veterans Memorial Day Parade has been postponed until 2022. The committee will hold certain ceremonial activities to honor veterans, following mask and social distancing guidelines.
The committee will post details of ceremonial events on its Facebook page as details become available.
Clinton
No Memorial Day parade is planned for this year.
Edgerton
The Edgerton VFW Post 2708 and American Legion are holding a dedication ceremony for a new monument at 1 p.m. Monday at Central Park. The guest speaker will be Chief Warrant Officer Five Troy Bittner, a resident of Edgerton on active duty and member of the VFW. Concluding the ceremony, the honor guard will perform a 21-gun salute and play TAPS. Residents should bring their own lawn chairs to the dedication.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the Edgerton Performing Arts Center at Edgerton High School, 200 Elm High Drive.
Emerald Grove
The Emerald Grove Cemetery Auxiliary will hold a Memorial Day observance at 2 p.m. Monday at Emerald Grove Church, 8127 E. Highway 14, Janesville. The guest speaker will be Captain Mark Van Zandt, who served 18 years in the US Marine Corp. The ceremony will include a roll call of veterans attending and veterans buried at the cemetery.
Attendees can choose to listen to the program from their cars on channel FM 89.3 from the church parking lot.
Children attending the ceremony can march to the cemetery to decorate graves with flags and flowers. Cupcakes and ice cream will be available at the back entrance after the service.
COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Milton
The Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at Veterans Park, 498 Hilltop Drive, with a welcome and singing of the national anthem by Milton City Administrator Al Hulick. The program will include a speech by Milton Mayor Anissa Welch, a reading of the names memorialized on the monuments, the Pledge of Allegiance by local BSA Scouts and Cub Scouts, 21-gun salute by the Edgerton VFW Color Guard and “Echo Taps.”
A silent march will go from the park to Milton Junction Cemetery on North John Paul Road starting about 9:45 a.m. A program in Milton Junction Cemetery will start about 10 a.m. and include a reading of veterans’ names.
The American Legion Post 367 will host a fundraiser lunch for the Milton food pantry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until food runs out at the Veterans Park pavilion. A $5 lunch includes a hamburger, brat or hot dog, and potato salad, baked beans and chips. Beer and soda will be available for $2 and water for $1.
Father David Wanish will also offer Mass at 8:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Cemetery, 920 W. High St. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. In case of bad weather, Mass will be held at St. Mary in Milton.
Orfordville
The American Legion Post 209 will conduct a Memorial Day observance at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Parkview High School, 408 W. Beloit St. The guest speaker will be American legion State Vice Commander Paul Beseler of Ettrick, and the Parkview Senior and Junior High bands will perform. The Parkview School District will enforce COVID-19 protocols while residents are in their facilities.
A parade will follow the program about 11:15 a.m., starting in the school parking lot and proceeding through downtown Orfordville to the American Legion Memorial Park, 3913 S. State Road 213. There will be a re-dedication ceremony of the park and a reading of the names of 195 veterans memorialized in the park.
The legion will then host a chicken barbecue following the parade at the post clubhouse. Drive through options will be available.
WALWORTH COUNTY
Delavan
A Memorial Day parade and ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Monday. The parade kicks off from the intersection of Main Street and Walworth Avenue and proceeds to Spring Grove cemetery for a ceremony with a rifle salute and the playing of TAPS. Mayor Ryan Schroeder will lead the ceremony and veterans with the Delavan American Legion Post 95 will give a presentation.
In case of inclement weather, the program will move to 9:30 a.m. at the American Legion Post at 111 Second St.
Elkhorn
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6375 will honor Memorial Day with short ceremonies at three local cemeteries followed by a parade and larger ceremony at Veterans Park.
Members of the VFW will perform a rifle salute and play TAPS at each short ceremony, the first at 8:30 a.m. at North Geneva Cemetery, then at 9 a.m. at Hartwell Cemetery, and again at 9:45 a.m. at Tibbets Elementary School.
A parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at Lincoln Street and East Walworth Street and continue to Veterans Park for a Memorial Day program. The guest speaker will be Scott Weber, a Navy veteran and Elkhorn resident, and the high school band will perform.
Lake Geneva
Lake Lawn Resort will offer Memorial Day Weekend activities Friday through Monday, May 28 to 31. Indoor and outdoor activities will be provided as well as the Lakeside Lawn Party and live music.
The Memorial Day Weekend Pig Roast Cookout will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at the resort.
Lyons
Lyons for A Better Neighborhood and the Lyons Fire and Rescue will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the memorial flag pole on the west end of North Railroad Street. Residents should bring their own chairs. In case of bad weather, residents should check facebook.com/lyons.wisconsin.
Walworth
The American Legion Ingalls-Koeppen Post 102 will hold four Memorial Day ceremonies at local cemeteries and parks in honor of veterans. Programs will be held Monday at 8 a.m. at Cobblestone Cemetery, 9 a.m. at Brick Church Cemetery, 10:15 a.m. at Walworth Cemetery and at 11:15 a.m. at Fontana Park Service. A guest speaker will give a speech at each event along with a rifle salute and the playing of TAPS.
Whitewater
Residents can help the American Legion decorate veterans’ graves at Hillside Cemetery. Participants will meet at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, near the center entrance of the cemetery. The legion will provide flags for decoration.
A Memorial Day parade will not be held due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead the American Legion will hold a short observance at 11 a.m. Monday at Hillside Cemetery near the flagpole in the southern section of the cemetery.
Williams Bay
The VFW Post 2373 will host a Memorial Day parade and service in honor of fallen veterans. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Cherry Street and Clover Street and proceed to Edgewater Park for a ceremonial laying of a wreath, flowers and flag.