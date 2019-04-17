FOOTVILLE

Residents in the village of Footville are holding a community discussion April 30 to address the placements of two sex offenders in the area.

The meeting will be at the Footville Fire Department, 252 N. Gilbert St., at 7 p.m.

Rock County Board member Brian Knudson sent a letter to local lawmakers and county agencies Monday requesting their attendance at the meeting.

"Citizens have asked for an informational meeting, as there are many concerns and questions about the location of these placements," Knudson wrote. "Many children reside in this area, and the school district has a bus stop pickup point in front of this house."

The meeting will function as a question and answer forum. The location of the placements is 1109 W. County B, Knudson wrote.