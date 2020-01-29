WHITEWATER
The city of Whitewater and state Department of Natural Resources staff will hold a community meeting on the lake drawdown project at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in the community room at the municipal building, 312 W. Whitewater St.
City and DNR staff will update residents on the drawdown taking place at Trippe and Cravath lakes. The project started last July to help improve lake quality and is expected to finish in spring 2021.
Residents also also learn what to expect during the remainder of the project.
For more information, contact Parks and Recreation Director Eric Boettcher at 262-473-0122 or eboettcher@whitewater-wi.gov.