When Wisconsin’s new lieutenant governor misbehaved as a child, it was hard for him to disappear among the other kids.

“There was only one Mandela in the crowd,” he explained.

Today 32-year-old Mandela Barnes stands apart because of more than his name.

On Jan. 7, he was sworn in as Wisconsin’s first African-American lieutenant governor, and he is only the second African-American to hold statewide office.

Barnes will be in Rock County on Monday to speak at Beloit College's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Convocation.

When Barnes was born in 1986, his father named him after Nelson Mandela, who was serving a jail sentence at the time for his defiance against apartheid in South Africa.

“My dad wanted to implant his (Nelson Mandela’s) legacy as one who fights for justice and fairness in me,” Barnes explained. “My dad saw him as someone who keeps fighting in the face of adversity.”

Barnes did not realize the power of his name as a boy.

“At first, it was just a weird name compared to the other kids in class,” he said. “As I got older, I realized what Nelson Mandela stood for.”

As Barnes grew up, he saw Mandela released from prison and become the first black president of South Africa, serving from 1994 to 1999.

With the name came a lot of expectations.

“There’s a lot to live up to,” Barnes said. “I try to do the right thing and set an example. The name can be a guiding light at times.”

Last week, Barnes was glad to return to the state Capitol.

“I’m happy to be back at work for the people,” he said.

Barnes is familiar with Madison because he was elected to the state Assembly in 2012 at age 25. During his four years in the Assembly, he was chairman of the Legislature’s black and Latino caucuses.

He also served on several committees, including corrections and education.

Barnes grew up in Milwaukee, where his mother was a teacher. His father worked nights at the General Motors plant in Oak Creek. Both were active in their unions.

Barnes, who skipped a grade, started college at 16 and graduated with a degree in telecommunications from Alabama A&M University.

In addition to his time in the Assembly, Barnes worked in the office of Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, for various political campaigns and as a community organizer.

One of the most inspirational people he has known was the late Vel Phillips, a pioneering Wisconsin civil rights leader who died last year.

Phillips became the first black person ever elected to statewide office when she won the race for secretary of state in 1978.

“I was able to talk with her when she was still here,” Barnes said.

He was impressed by all the things she did, including being the first black woman to graduate from the University of Wisconsin Law School, the first woman and first African-American elected to the Milwaukee Common Council and the first woman judge in Milwaukee County.

“When people told her ‘no,’ she did it anyway,” Barnes said. “She dreamed big dreams.”

Barnes said he also hopes to make a difference.

As a highly visible African-American, he wants to change people’s perceptions of what it means to be a young black man in Wisconsin.

Barnes points out the state has some of the worst racial disparities in the country, including high incarceration rates among African-American men.

“People think of black men who are incarcerated,” he said. “I have traveled a lot in cities and towns where there is not a whole lot of diversity. The only people of color residents see are on social media.”

He hopes to be a role model, especially for people of color who have never been told that they can reach for something higher.

“When I was in the Assembly, I visited a lot of schools and talked to lots of kids,” Barnes said. “They were able to see what is possible. I hope I am able to inspire another generation to think bigger and to think outside what is the norm.”

