JANESVILLE—Area businesses are celebrating more than Christmas this week—some are also marking the winter solstice with special events.
Wednesday, Dec. 21, is the winter solstice, the longest night and shortest day of the year.
Emilee’s Healing Hut, 20 E. Milwaukee St., in Janesville, is having a special winter solstice event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22.
Owner Emilee Kern is holding a hibernal solstice new moon restorative and intention setting ceremony with a cacao ceremony, meditation and reflection, reading and song bowls.
“I’ll draw oracle cards and do a collective reading,” Kern said. “I’ll also write the meditation myself and at my last ceremony I wrote a poem for everybody and then a meditation.”
Kern is a Janesville native who ived in Hawaii for the last ten years. She recently came back to open the shop in her hometown.
More information is at emileeshealinghut.com.
Nature At The Confluence , 306 Dickop St. in South Beloit, is hosting a winter solstice celebration from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
It will include live music, a candlelit walk, hot cider, an inspired reading share, a bonfire and treats. Participants can take part in a 17th century tradition and add their wishes for the new year in the yule log and decorate a winter solstice yule tree ornament.
“We’ve done it (this type of event) in the past, but we haven’t since COVID,” said Julie Uram, executive director of Nature At The Confluence.
Uram said the hope is to be reflective and relaxing. Attendance is limited to 30 people and activities will mostly be outdoors.
An optional short meditation walk on a candlelit path will be led by Jessie Crow Mermel.
Uram said Mermel has done similar mindfulness walks before.
“She does a reading, takes stops along the way and participants can listen and reflect ,” Uram said.
The event is a collaboration between Welty Environmental Center, South Beloit Public Library, and Nature At The Confluence. Tickets are at natureattheconfluence.com.
Kern is also be participating in an event in Evansville, at Emma’s Table, 104 W. Main St.
Kern’s Emilee Healing Hut is collaborating with Emma’s Table, Whole-Being, Kelsey’s Massage on Main and Restored Roots for the event, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
There will be light refreshments, drinks, guided reflective journaling, intention candle creating and crystal sound bowl healing. Kern encourages those interested to bring their journals with them. For more information call 608-436-8900.
