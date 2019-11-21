ELKHORN

Walworth County’s Aging & Disability Resource Center is offering two Medicare information sessions Dec. 10 in Elkhorn for those who will enroll in Medicare soon.

The free workshops will run from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Matheson Memorial Library, 101 N. Wisconsin St., according to a news release.

Both sessions are the same. They will cover what people need to know about Medicare benefits, insurance coverage and medication, according to the release.

“If you are new to Medicare, turning 65 or are 65 and still working, there is important information that you need to be aware of when choosing your Medicare health care needs,” the release states.

For more information, call the resource center at 262-741-3400 or 800-365-1587.