A preliminary autopsy ruled 9-year-old Madison Billup's death was caused by an accidental drowning, according to a news release.
The Janesville girl went missing around 7:20 p.m. June 25 after she slipped into the Rock River near the Monterey Bridge.
Her body was found in the river four days later near Bellrichard Bridge, about 5,000 feet downstream from where she fell into the water, authorities said that day.
Billups' death remains under investigation as additional testing is done, but the preliminary autopsy ruled her death is consistent with an accidental drowning, according to the news release.