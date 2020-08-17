JANESVILLE

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department released the name of the victim of single motorcycle crash on County WC at Highway 11 in the Town of Janesville.

Brian D. Ahlert, 50, of Janesville, was transported to a hospital after the crash where he was pronounced dead, according to a medical examiner’s office press release on Monday.

Authorities responded to the accident at 8:11 p.m. Saturday. Ahlert was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Ahlert died from injuries he sustained in the accident. Additional testing underway.

The medical examiner’s department and Rock County Sheriff’s Office are still investigating the accident, according to the release.