The Rock County Jail in Janesville has been following safety guidelines in relation to COVID-19 cases. The Rock County Sheriff’s office and jail personnel have initiated procedures for handling identified infections and has worked with agencies such as HealthNet of Rock County to immunize inmates and staff.
This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
JANESVILLE — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a female inmate who died Thursday at the Rock County Jail, but not her cause of death.
In a release about 10 a.m. Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office identified Nicole Lemke, 29, of Janesville, as the inmate found unresponsive in her cell about 1:15 a.m. Thursday by jail staff who were conducting routine security checks in the housing units.
Meanwhile, Rock County Sheriff Curt Fell said separately Tuesday morning he cannot confirm that new criminal charges filed Friday against another female inmate, for allegedly smuggling cocaine and fentanyl into the jail in the hours before Lemke’s death, are connected to her passing.
Lemke’s cause of death is still under investigation by the medical examiner and Rock County Sheriff's Office. Fell said while this remains an open investigation, any comments on his part would be “premature.”
Cmdr. Erik Chellevold with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office told The Gazette last week he could not confirm whether this was a drug-related or a suicide death, while the sheriff’s office awaits the medical examiner’s determination. Chellevold said the jail screens inmates for drugs when they are brought into custody and he said housing units are also checked regularly for drugs.
Inmates on suicide watch are checked frequently and receive mental health services, he added. Chellevold also said there is “no reason to believe anything suspicious happened,” that led to the woman’s death.
However, a criminal complaint filed in Rock County Circuit Court on Friday alleges that jail inmate Amanda Buri, 34, of Helenville, was found in possession of cocaine and narcotics during a search of her body about 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. That was about three hours before Lemke was found unresponsive by jail staff.
According to the criminal complaint, a deputy was informed Wednesday evening that drugs had possibly come into the jail. The deputy conducted a search of Buri’s body and found “hard” crack cocaine, described in the criminal complaint as a small plastic bag of white rock-like substance.
Another deputy on Wednesday evening said a corrections officer found a small dollar bill in Buri's cell, in her bin next to her ID card, folded into a square. It contained a small amount of white powdery substance later determined to be fentanyl, the criminal complaint said.
Online court records show that Lemke was in jail on recent charges of misappropriating ID information and resisting an officer. She had been scheduled for a court appearance later in the day on Thursday. Lemke was also separately facing charges in Rock County for retail theft, bail jumping as a repeat offender and stealing a car.
Additional officers, medical staff and a jail supervisor were called to the unit when Lemke was discovered, a release last week said. Janesville Fire Department paramedics then responded and took over advanced life-saving measures, “which were unsuccessful.”
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office and Rock County Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Bureau are conducting the death investigation which will be reviewed by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Office of Detention Facilities.
Lemke’s death came almost exactly a year after the death on Jan. 30, 2022, of Rock County Jail inmate Kendell Copus, 37, of Evansville. Copus was found in his cell after he apparently hanged himself. He was being held pending charges of operating while intoxicated and hit and run.
