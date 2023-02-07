01STOCK_ROCK_SHERIFF01
The Rock County Jail in Janesville has been following safety guidelines in relation to COVID-19 cases. The Rock County Sheriff’s office and jail personnel have initiated procedures for handling identified infections and has worked with agencies such as HealthNet of Rock County to immunize inmates and staff.

JANESVILLE — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of a female inmate who died Thursday at the Rock County Jail, but not her cause of death.

In a release about 10 a.m. Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office identified Nicole Lemke, 29, of Janesville, as the inmate found unresponsive in her cell about 1:15 a.m. Thursday by jail staff who were conducting routine security checks in the housing units.

