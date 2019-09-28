TOWN OF ALBION

An Edgerton man is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in the town of Albion, Dane County authorities said.

According to a release from the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, a man identified as Cody S. Rivera, 22, Edgerton, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after a one-vehicle crash in the 100 block of Edgerton Road in the town of Albion.

The crash was reported about 12:26 a.m., the medical examiner reported. A forensic examination Saturday at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Rivera died as a result of the vehicle crash. No other details have been released.

Additional testing is underway, and the medical examiner’s office and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office continue investigating the crash, according to the news release.