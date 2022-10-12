JVG_221013_MAURICES.jpg
The retail clothing store Maurices has made plans to relocate from Uptown Janesville Mall to the former Hometown Buffet suite in the Pine Tree Plaza.

JANESVILLE -- Janesville’s Pine Tree Plaza shopping area is picking up another fashion retailer and soon-to-be an expatriate of Uptown Janesville.

Uptown Janesville’s management on Wednesday confirmed that the Maurices women’s fashion store plans to relocate from the indoor mall at 2500 Milton Ave. to the 7,800 square-foot former Hometown Buffet space at Pine Tree Plaza at 2900 Deerfield Road. The move to the new site, near the juncture of I-90 and Hwy. 14 on the city's far northeast side, could happen as early as November.

