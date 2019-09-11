JANESVILLE

Maurer’s Market is collecting donations for the annual Toys for Tots fundraising drive.

Shoppers can make cash donations of $1, $5 or $10 at checkout registers. A “donation train” in the store will track the amount of money raised, and all donations will benefit local residents, according to a news release.

Drop-off bins for unwrapped toys will be located at the front of the store starting in November. All toys collected will be given to Janesville families in need during the holidays, according to the release.

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit charity that oversees the Toys for Tots drives.