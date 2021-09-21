A longtime public servant in Beloit will be posthumously inducted into the Rock County Hall of Honor during a special ceremony next week.
Frank Marsden, a U.S. Air Force veteran, held leadership roles with the Beloit City Council, Beloit School Board, Rock County Board of Supervisors, Blackhawk Technical College Board of Directors, Alcohol Advisory and Review Board-Beloit, Stateline Boys & Girls Club, and the Beloit Police and Fire Commission.
Marsden will be inducted into the hall of honor during a ceremony at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 at UW-Whitewater at Rock County in Janesville. Marsden was nominated for the honor by the Rock County Hall of Honor Committee and the Education, Veterans and Aging Services Committee. The Rock County Board approved the induction request Sept. 8.
Marsden was a founding member of the Turtle Volunteer Fire Department. After his military service, Marsden was a Rock County Court bailiff for 22 years before retiring in 2008.
“As well as I’ve done in this job, it’s because of the good people that I’ve worked with,” Marsden said at the time of his retirement. “I like what I do. I like the people I work with. From the judge to the assistants to the court reporter, we’re a team.”
Marsden died in January 2013 at the age of 81.
The Rock County Hall of Honor was established in March 1982 to honor individuals who have made significant contributions to the people of Rock County.
