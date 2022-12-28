JANESVILLE—Douglas Marklein, a former Janesville City Council president and longtime member of various city committees, has decided to end his run on the council.
Marklein, a local builder who has served on the council for 10 years, formally turned in a notice of non-candidacy in the spring 2023 city council election, according to a memo Wednesday from the city clerk’s office.
Marklein had announced at multiple city council meetings earlier this year that he did not intend to run again this spring. He'd hinted as early as the spring of 2021, when he was elected to a new term, that he'd likely limit his tenure on the council to 10 years.
The Gazette was not immediately able to reach Marklein on Wednesday.
The announcement comes as four seats are up this spring on the council, now held by Marklein, Michael Jackson, city council Vice President Dave Marshick, and Heather Miller.
Officials in the city clerk’s office had no additional information Wednesday on anyone else who might be filing papers to declare candidacy or non-candidacy. Candidates have until Tuesday to return candidacy papers to the city clerk.
