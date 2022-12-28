01STOCK_JANESVILLE_CITYHALL

JANESVILLE—Douglas Marklein, a former Janesville City Council president and longtime member of various city committees, has decided to end his run on the council.

Marklein, a local builder who has served on the council for 10 years, formally turned in a notice of non-candidacy in the spring 2023 city council election, according to a memo Wednesday from the city clerk’s office.

