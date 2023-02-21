LEWIS_MARK

Mark Lewis 

JANESVILLE -- Mark Lewis has been hired as the new regional president for Adams Publishing Group’s southern Wisconsin division, following the departure in December of former regional president Orestes Baez.

APG’s southern Wisconsin division includes The Gazette, Beloit Daily News, Daily Jefferson County Union, Watertown Daily Times, Antigo Daily Journal, Marinette EagleHerald and Hometown News Group weekly publications in Dane, Jefferson, Rock, Dodge and Columbia counties.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you