Members of the Marine Corps League Detachment 623 load toys into a truck Saturday as part of the annual Marine Corps League Toys for Kids event. The toys were being distributed to about 20 local organizations who in turn were giving the gifts to families in need.
Bicycles, dolls, toy trucks and more were being loaded into cars and truck outside the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2306 on Saturday morning.
No, Santa and his elves were not making an early visit to the area. These were members of the Marine Corps League Detachment 623 who have been raising money and soliciting toy donations for the league’s annual Toys for Kids campaign.
Nine volunteers were at the VFW post bright and early ready to load the toys and gifts into vehicles. The gift drive benefits about 20 local organizations, said Marine Corps League member Tom West. Organizations that receive the toys include Head Start, ECHO and various churches. The organizations in turn distribute the gifts to families who are in need this holiday season.
Funds for the toy drive were raised through a motorcycle ride held in the fall. Hammy’s Roadside Bar in Janesville also holds a fundraiser for the Toys for Kids campaign, West said. Between the events, about $5,000 was raised for the campaign. Other cash donations also were made by individuals and businesses.
The Marine Corps League has been doing the Toys for Kids campaign since 1988, West said.
