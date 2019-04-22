Maria Amador was 38 when she entered the police academy at Blackhawk Technical College.

She was the second oldest person at the academy at the time, but that didn’t stop her from winning leadership and “most improved” awards before graduating.

About six years later, Amador is being honored with a greater recognition—Deputy of the Year from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office will host its annual awards ceremony Tuesday at the Rock County Courthouse to honor “outstanding community members and public safety personnel,” according to a news release.

The deputy of the year’s admiration for law enforcement started when she was a kid growing up in California, she said.

Amador wanted to be in the military when she grew up, she said, but life got in the way of that dream.

At 26, Amador enrolled in the police academy in San Bernadino County, California. She had to leave the academy before graduating because she was pregnant with her fourth child, she said.

Soon after, she and her family moved to Wisconsin in search for a better opportunities to work, buy a home and raise the kids, she said.

Amador now has five children and three grandchildren and lives in the Beloit area where almost everyone knows her as “Maria the police officer,” she said.

People call her or show up at her house at all hours of the day with questions, concerns or tips. It doesn’t bother her because, in Amador’s mind, being in law enforcement is all about service, she said.

Amador has focused much of her time at the sheriff’s office—including when she was a public safety utility clerk, administrative assistant and correctional officer—on bridging the gap between law enforcement and the Hispanic community, she said.

Many Hispanic people do not trust law enforcement because they come from countries where officers are trained to punish rather than to serve, Amador said.

Some people fear police because they think officers will report them to immigration, which Amador said is not true.

While in training, Amador recommended the sheriff’s office start a phone line where anyone, but especially Hispanic community members, can call and ask questions or send in anonymous tips confidentially and reach someone who speaks Spanish.

Amador’s superiors accepted the idea and now Amador carries the phone with her, which she can access 24 hours a day, she said.

She also works as a translator for the sheriff’s office and has translated most of the office’s forms from English to Spanish.

When a Spanish-speaking person meets with Amador and hears her speak Spanish to them, they immediately become relaxed and relieved, Amador said.

Amador helped develop a Neighborhood Watch program in the town of Milton and helped start the sheriff’s office’s peer support group, according to the release.

None of the projects Amador has worked on have felt like extra work, she said. She has always been passionate about helping others and sees the programs as natural extensions of her job.

Amador hopes to one day retire as a sergeant at the sheriff’s office. She has taken the sergeant’s test and is second in line for a promotion within the office, she said.

But even after retirement, Amador does not see a life away from work. She imagines herself still helping with administrative duties at the sheriff’s office after she retires or focusing on her side business operating a tax office.