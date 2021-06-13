JANESVILLE
For the first time in more than a year, Janesville Craig High School marching band member Trevor Wright was feeling the weight of a big, brass tuba.
The high school senior said his back and shoulders ached from the weight of the big, tub horn. Pain aside, after an hour practice on a Thursday afternoon in the band room at Craig High School, Wright found himself in back in the pocket.
Clad in shorts and a red Hawaiian-style shirt, Wright was nailing down the shuffling, low-end bass line of Neil Diamond’s classic song “Sweet Caroline.” He was jamming alongside about 15 members of Craig’s marching band—and about 15 of his cross-town counterparts from the Parker High School marching band.
After more than a year of his school’s marching band being essentially shelved—barred from performances and fractured in ranks by limited, socially-distanced practices during the COVID-19 pandemic, both Craig and Janesville Parker high schools’ marching bands are back in action.
This Friday night, both Parker High School and Craig High Schools’ marching bands—45 or so members in all—are set to make a big noise in their first major public performance since the start of the pandemic.
Friday night during the Tour of America’s Dairyland Town Square Gran Prix bicycle races in downtown Janesville, the two bands will to perform together, brass instruments and drums spread out in a formation across town square’s riverfront footbridge, right at the center of the city.
Organizers say it’s the first time in memory that that both crosstown high schools’ bands will perform together, in unison. The joint performance is aimed in part at burying a longstanding rivalry between the city’s two high schools.
Part Kumbaya moment, part entertainment, organizers say the bands’ joint performance is conceived as a musical celebration of one of the first major public events the city’s had since the pandemic hit in February 2020.
Craig High School Principal Alison Bjoin said the Gran Prix’s local organizers are working to promote the performance as an event-within-an-event. The hope is families and students of all ages would be drawn to come downtown to see the high school bands play and then watch the races.
It would put a local student performance at the center of the city—and at the center of a national-circuit bike race that since 2018 has found a new home and has cultivated an annual audience of thousands.
“Not only is it a great opportunity for these student bands to finally get out and perform, but it’s a chance to do something kind of social. Things like student field trips haven't really happened in the last year and a half,” Bjoin said. “The organizers are making the bands’ performance more than just play and go. There's kind of a social piece of it for kids, too. That’s what’s really special,” Bjoin said.
Parker High School Band Director John Biester and Craig High School Band Director Andrew Redler said students at both high schools are aware of a longstanding, crosstown rivalry between the two schools.
Biester said the rivalry seems to have been rooted around the time Parker High School was established on the city’s west side. It was several years after Craig High School was built.
At the time, the city’s west side was still viewed by some locals as rural and provincial.
Biester said as the west side has built up and grown over the years, the rivalry has seemed to lose some of its original steam.
Biester said he hopes the joint performance will mark the start of more regular collaborations of the two schools’ marching bands.
As the two bands practiced together to gear up for the performance at the big bike races, Biester told the students as much.
“You two bands are playing together for the first time since the start of the human race. Realize that,” Biester said. “But what’s more important is that you realize this: You guys sound really great together right now. This is good. You’re going to make this happen."