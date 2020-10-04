JANESVILLE
A small group of activists marched from Beloit to Janesville on Saturday to add their voices to others across the country upset at the death Breonna Taylor at the hands of Louisville, Kentucky, police.
Fourteen young and racially diverse marchers chanted on the last leg of the march on Janesville’s West Court Street.
“Black lives!” shouted organizer Yusuf Adama into a bullhorn.
“Matter!” the marchers responded.
“Say her name!” he yelled.
“Breonna Taylor!”
They wore masks and held onto a rope to help them keep their distance. Some said they developed blisters along the way.
The event was organized by Showing Up for Racial Justice, a national organization with a Beloit chapter.
Taylor died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds when police burst into her apartment March 13 as they executed a search warrant in a drug case. Many facts of the case are in dispute, but news reports say there was no indication Taylor, an emergency room technician, was involved in drug trafficking.
The city of Louisville paid Taylor’s family $12 million and promised police reforms. No officer faces charges for Taylor’s death.
The event started with about 40 marchers and supporters in Beloit. Thirteen supporters joined the marchers at their destination, the Rock County Courthouse. A sheriff’s deputy parked nearby. Beloit police and deputies had accompanied them for parts of the journey, marchers said.
Adama thanked the officers as he spoke to the marchers. He also thanked the marchers and said it’s a big deal that they took time from their lives to make a statement.
“Breonna Taylor was a tragedy. It was one of the saddest things I’ve witnessed in my life,” Adama said.
“I think it’s ridiculous that it’s 2020, and we’ve still got to deal with these issues, right?" Adama said.
Adama called for body camera footage to be publicly available and for a ban on police bursting into homes unannounced. He urged marchers to pay attention to local issues and to vote.
The marchers said they heard from supporters but also detractors along the way. Some people shouted “All lives matter!” Some raised middle fingers.
One man flying a Trump flag repeatedly revved his engine, said Dexter Roatch, a UW-Whitewater student.
The man with the flag returned later with three Trump flags on his vehicle.
Marcher Cristian Martinez, a Beloit College student, said Rock County doesn’t have the problems of tensions between people of color and police, but those problems can be seen close by, in places such as Rockford, Illinois, and Kenosha and around the country, and it’s important to talk about them.
Beloit College student Paige Clark said she hoped demonstrations such as this one can make a difference.
“I’m a pessimistic person, but I feel like the trajectory that were going, I don’t think anyone can stop this,” Clark said.
Clark said people her age grew up in traumatic times, with school shootings, the Great Recession and violence against their Black brothers and sisters, “and now that we are grown enough to actually make a difference both physically and through the election, I feel like there is going to be some sort of wave of progressive policies being put forward.”