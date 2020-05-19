BELOIT
Marc Perry, a longtime employee for Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties, has been named the organization’s new executive director.
The nonprofit social-service agency’s board of directors announced the news Tuesday.
Perry was chosen after a national search, board Chairwoman Julie Lewis said in a news release, which quotes one of Perry’s references:
“Marc ... lives and breathes the mission of Community Action and is well respected in the communities he serves. … When most people think of Community Action, they think of Marc Perry.”
Perry has been with the agency since 2006. He was named interim deputy director in January, when Executive Director Cecilia Dever stepped down.
The release says Perry was instrumental in launching the agency’s workplace diversity training program and reopening the Merrill Community Center in Beloit.
Perry starts his new role June 1.
Community Action’s mission includes fighting poverty with a range of services that includes child care, preschool and school-age programs, affordable housing, at-risk youth programs, weatherization, community organizing and development, a homeless shelter, health care, and The Emergency Food Assistance Program, known as TEFAP.
Its funding sources include United Way Blackhawk Region, United Way Walworth County, government grants, contracts, fees and private donations.