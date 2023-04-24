JANESVILLE—United Alloy hasn’t given major public hints, but city of Janesville officials say the local metal fabricator aims to build out a new training and testing space that would create more than two dozen jobs.
The project would be the third time in a decade that United Alloy has expanded its campus in the 2000 block of Kennedy Road on the city’s northeast end, and the second time since 2018 that United Alloy has built facilities of 100,000 square feet or more.
The announcement of the project came Monday when the Janesville City Council unanimously approved a raft of related tax-increment financing deals that officials said would help pave a way for United Alloy to expand northward on its campus just east Interstate 39/90.
In two 10-year TIF deals approved Monday night, the council agreed to pay United Alloy up to $818,000 in “pay as you go” real estate incentives for the project, along with $113,000 in “pay as you go” job creation incentives tied to 26 jobs United Alloy’s expansion would create over a decade.
United Alloy intends to invest about $10.3 million in the project—an amount that’s similar cost-wise to its 2018 expansion, city Economic Development Director Jimsi Kuborn said Monday.
United Alloy fabricates and powder coats specialty metal products, including custom metal boxes used on utility vehicles or to house large electrical generators. As of this week, the company employs 335 people at its corporate headquarters and its manufacturing operation in Janesville, according to a head count on file at the city of Janesville.
Under the job-creation TIF deal OK’d by the council, United Alloy would be required to pay employees hired through the expansion a “living wage” of $24.70 an hour—a figure based cost of living for the average family of four with two working adults.
Under United Alloy’s plans, the company would break ground on its new training and testing space this year, although it hasn’t indicated what specific types of training or laboratory uses the facility could see.
A United Alloy marketing official told The Gazette last week she wasn’t authorized to give details of the expansion, but she confirmed the project is set to move forward. The company also operates another 200,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Seguin, Texas, and recently launched operations at a small-scale plant in the central Illinois city of Quincy.
United Alloy says on its website it views the Quincy facility as a short-term, not permanent, manufacturing site.
United Alloy and the city of Janesville have been frequent partners in public-private projects at the metal fabricator’s Janesville campus, most recently in 2018, when United Alloy added 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space. United Alloy officials at the time said that project was mainly aimed at securing a new contract to build products for a large corporate client.
That expansion, which brought more than 50 new jobs, was aimed at boosting production and adding more dedicated space for powder coating of United Alloy’s metal fabricated products.
It was one expansion for United Alloy that the city awarded development incentives for, including land giveaways for development and job creation tax incentives, packages that municipalities commonly offer private companies to spur expansion or development.
TIF districts are structured to pay off incentive costs for commercial or industrial property improvements using extra property taxes generated through the improvement of the properties.
Powersports custom parts supplier LeMans runs its main operations just south of the 113-acre parcel along Kennedy that’s being blanketed as a TIF district following the council’s approval of the United Alloy package.
Kuborn said the TIF is set up so that the LeMans land could receive incentives for commercial expansion.
United Alloy has a history of partnering with local technical colleges to offer paid training for welders who provide the crux of labor at the company’s Janesville plant, and the company has a recent history of offering wages here that are on par with fabrication and welding shops in larger metro areas.