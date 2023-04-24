United Alloy
Laser operator Jose Resendiz of Janesville uses machinery to cut a sheet of metal Thursday at United Alloy in Janesville in a December 2019 file photo.

 FILE PHOTO

JANESVILLE—United Alloy hasn’t given major public hints, but city of Janesville officials say the local metal fabricator aims to build out a new training and testing space that would create more than two dozen jobs.

The project would be the third time in a decade that United Alloy has expanded its campus in the 2000 block of Kennedy Road on the city’s northeast end, and the second time since 2018 that United Alloy has built facilities of 100,000 square feet or more.

